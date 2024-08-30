ENVIRONMENT

Volos warns against swimming in eight beaches after dead fish pollution

The Municipality of Volos warned the public on Friday against swimming in eight of its beaches to protect public health, after thousands of dead fish appeared at the city’s coast and port.

The warning concerns the beaches Soutrali in Agria, Plakes, Anavros, Xenia, Pefkakia (municipal coast of Volos), Alykes, Amfanon and Amaryllis.

The recommendation will be valid until the elimination of the stench and the removal of the dead fish to protect the health of bathers, the announcement said. Meanwhile, lifeguards will be present on the polluted beaches to inform locals and tourists.

The fish ended up in the Pagasetic Gulf after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odour reached nearby restaurants and hotels.

On Thursday, an operation begun to remove them from Lake Karla and the port using nets and excavators. 

