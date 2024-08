Two wildfires ignited by lightning Friday afternoon are burning in Kalyvia Thorikou, eastern Attica.

Firefighters have dispatched 36 personnel, 13 vehicles and one helicopter to control the blazes. Volunteers are assisting.

On Evia, four lightning-caused fires in Kymi-Aliveri and Eretria have been contained, with 35 firefighters, 14 vehicles, three aircraft and one helicopter attending the scene.