Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’

The investor promoting the controversial construction of a large tourist accommodation “village” on the Aegean island of Astypalaia says that it will not go ahead if it is not embraced by the local community.

“If the island doesn’t want it, I’ll sell it,” shipowner Nicholas Papalios, owner of Vantage Shipping Lines, said in comments to Kathimerini. He said the two tourist accommodation complexes he plans to build will not have 250 but 35-40 large villas and his goal is to bolster sectors such as agriculture and livestock farming.

The investment is being promoted via an umbrella framework that modifies building conditions and land use in an area. It has received a positive opinion from the Central Urban Planning Council (KESYPOTHA) but does not have government support and has been denounced by opposition parties. 

