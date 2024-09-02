ENVIRONMENT

Volos coastal area swimming ban due to dead fish

[Reuters]

The Central Port Authority of Volos has banned swimming in a large section of the city’s coastline due to dead fish from Lake Karla washing into the Pagasetic Gulf.

The restriction covers beaches from Agrias Beach in the east to Saint George of Kynigos Beach in the west, including popular spots such as Anavros and Alykes.

The ban remains in effect until water quality tests confirm it is safe, according to the Water Directorate of Thessaly’s Decentralized Administration.

