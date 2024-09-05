ENVIRONMENT

Beach inspections picked up in July and August

Beach inspections picked up in July and August

Halkidiki in northern Greece was the area with the most complaints filed by citizens regarding illegal beach occupations by businesses, according to data released by the Economy and Finance Ministry. 

A total of 4,700 complaints were registered (630 names) concerning 32 beaches. Halkidiki was followed by East Attica, with 2,082 complaints (305 names) for 32 beaches. The MyCoast app played a key role with the largest fines imposed on Kefalonia and in Iraklio on Crete and the Dodecanese islands.

In terms of inspections, the past two months have been especially “productive.” In all, 20,500 checks of citizen complaints were carried out on 630 beaches around the country between July 1 and August 31. A total of 682 infractions were identified after the inspection of more than 2,400 businesses. More than €8.5 million was levied in fines, in addition to 400 administrative measures and 55 business closure orders. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaly nears completion of cleanup after mass fish deaths; swimming ban remains
ENVIRONMENT

Thessaly nears completion of cleanup after mass fish deaths; swimming ban remains

Environmental organizations demand halt to wind farm construction in northern Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Environmental organizations demand halt to wind farm construction in northern Greece

Sunken village emerges as drought dries up lake
ENVIRONMENT

Sunken village emerges as drought dries up lake

EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen
ENVIRONMENT

EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen

Swimming banned in Volos due to dead fish pollution
ENVIRONMENT

Swimming banned in Volos due to dead fish pollution

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’
ENVIRONMENT

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’