Beach inspections picked up in July and August

Halkidiki in northern Greece was the area with the most complaints filed by citizens regarding illegal beach occupations by businesses, according to data released by the Economy and Finance Ministry.

A total of 4,700 complaints were registered (630 names) concerning 32 beaches. Halkidiki was followed by East Attica, with 2,082 complaints (305 names) for 32 beaches. The MyCoast app played a key role with the largest fines imposed on Kefalonia and in Iraklio on Crete and the Dodecanese islands.

In terms of inspections, the past two months have been especially “productive.” In all, 20,500 checks of citizen complaints were carried out on 630 beaches around the country between July 1 and August 31. A total of 682 infractions were identified after the inspection of more than 2,400 businesses. More than €8.5 million was levied in fines, in addition to 400 administrative measures and 55 business closure orders.