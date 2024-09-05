Thessaly nears completion of cleanup after mass fish deaths; swimming ban remains

Thessaly authorities are nearing completion of cleanup efforts in the Pagasetic Gulf after removing nearly 280 tons of dead fish.

Vice-Governor Anna Maria Papadimitriou said the port, beaches and coastline around Volos have been cleared, and the area is returning to normal.

A swimming ban remains in effect, pending final water test results, but may be lifted soon. The ban covers the coastline from Agria Beach to Agios Georgios. The tourism, dining and fishing industries suffered significant economic losses during the crisis.