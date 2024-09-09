Severe weather alert from Monday night 

The national weather service (EMY) has issued an emergency weather bulletin, warning of a significant weather deterioration starting Monday night and continuing through Wednesday afternoon.

A low-pressure system that has formed in the western Mediterranean is driving the Atena weather phenomenon, which is now moving eastward. This system is expected to bring severe storms and heavy rainfall to various parts of Greece, particularly affecting the western, central, and northern regions of mainland Greece, as well as the northern and eastern Aegean islands.

The adverse weather will include frequent lightning, hail and strong gusty winds, posing risks of localized flooding.

More specifically, according to EMY the storm will initially hit the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Central Greece, and western Peloponnese from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, the severe weather is expected to spread to Western Macedonia, Thessaly, and eastern Central Greece, where intense rainfall and thunderstorms are likely.

As the day progresses into the afternoon and evening, Central and Western Macedonia, as well as the Sporades islands, will experience the storm’s effects.

Finally, by Wednesday morning, Thrace and the northern and eastern Aegean islands will be impacted by the worst of the weather, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected to continue into the afternoon.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay informed about the latest weather developments and take necessary precautions.