Rain and storms expected across Greece from Monday until Wednesday

Rain and storms are expected across the country from Monday afternoon until Wednesday evening, the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens announced on Monday.

On Monday, rain and storms are initially expected in the Ionian Islands, Epirus, Central Greece and the western Peloponnese.

The rain is likely to be more intense in western Greece, with locally strong storms possible until early Tuesday. Local rains and storms are also expected in parts of Thessaly and western Macedonia, with a small chance of localized hail in some areas.

On Tuesday, local rains and storms will affect most of the country, except for the islands of South Aegean, with more intense phenomena expected in northern Greece.

