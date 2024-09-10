Storms on the horizon

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias has not ruled out the possibility of local flooding from the Atena storm which is moving east from the central Mediterranean, sweeping through part of the county from Monday night until Wednesday.

“This is not a summer instability, but an autumn system. In practice, this means that the bad weather will last longer, so local flooding phenomena are not excluded,” he said, based on the extensive briefing of the Risk Assessment Committee.

According to the updated emergency bulletin by the meteorological service, dangerous weather will occur mainly in the western, central and northern mainland areas and islands in the northern and eastern Aegean.