Fire near hotels in Crete prompts evacuation alert

A large fire is burning grassland near hotels in Platanias, Hania, prompting an emergency evacuation alert.

The blaze, which started in reed beds, has led to the deployment of 29 firefighters, 11 vehicles and three helicopters. Assistance from other Cretan regions includes forest ground teams and water tanks.

Residents received a second emergency alert around 6 p.m., instructing them to evacuate. An earlier alert had advised them to remain vigilant due to the fire.

The fire is near a hotel’s hydrogen reserves, which has been evacuated, along with other hotels in the area. High winds have caused the fire to spread quickly.

“The situation is difficult, but the firefighting efforts are significant. We are trying to tackle the fire to the south, where it’s headed,” local authorities said.