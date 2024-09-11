ENVIRONMENT

Athens mayor demands anti-flood infrastructure

Athens mayor demands anti-flood infrastructure
File photo. [InTime News]

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has urged the government to implement anti-flooding infrastructure following damage from storm Atena.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Doukas, also a PASOK leadership candidate, noted that Athens has cleared 14,700 storm drains in 2024.

“Athens is in dire need of large anti-flood infrastructure, which must be funded by the government. Yet, nothing has moved forward despite my repeated requests over the past year,” Doukas said.

“Prime Minister, take responsibility. Proceed with the anti-flooding works immediately, or provide us the funds to do it ourselves. We must not joke about the climate crisis,” he added.

Weather Storm Environment Climate Crisis Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The environment is in a state of ‘anarchy’
ENVIRONMENT

The environment is in a state of ‘anarchy’

Ruins of a long-sunken village emerge as drought saps a vital reservoir
ANALYSIS

Ruins of a long-sunken village emerge as drought saps a vital reservoir

Volos: From flooded fields to fish cemetery
ANALYSIS

Volos: From flooded fields to fish cemetery

Sunken village emerges as drought dries up lake
ENVIRONMENT

Sunken village emerges as drought dries up lake

EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen
ENVIRONMENT

EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen

Greece faces severe drop in honey production, prices expected to rise
ECONOMY

Greece faces severe drop in honey production, prices expected to rise