Athens mayor demands anti-flood infrastructure

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas has urged the government to implement anti-flooding infrastructure following damage from storm Atena.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Doukas, also a PASOK leadership candidate, noted that Athens has cleared 14,700 storm drains in 2024.

“Athens is in dire need of large anti-flood infrastructure, which must be funded by the government. Yet, nothing has moved forward despite my repeated requests over the past year,” Doukas said.

“Prime Minister, take responsibility. Proceed with the anti-flooding works immediately, or provide us the funds to do it ourselves. We must not joke about the climate crisis,” he added.