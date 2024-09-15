Pine phobia impeding reforestation

A veritable civil war is raging among locals in the regional unit of East Attica centered around Mati and Neos Voutzas, which were devastated by wildfires in 2018.

The clash played out on social media is between those opposed to the replanting of pine trees and those who want to see area’s reforestation. “Don’t they see that with the pine trees we will burn again and again?” say representatives of social movement forming that blames the pine trees for the fires that threaten their houses built on the mountain or in the forest.

Those in favor lament the uprooting of all the natural regeneration from plots of land.