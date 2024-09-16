Greece to send assistance to Portugal as wildfires rage

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that Greece will provide assistance to Portugal in combating the wildfires that are raging across the country.

Earlier on Monday, Portugal had requested the activation of the EU civil protection mechanism. At the moment, at least 15 blazes are raging in central and northern regions of the country, including one that burned houses on the outskirts of the town of Albergaria-a-Velha.

“The EU stands with Portugal as it battles major wildfires. We are urgently mobilising 8 firefighting planes via our Civil Protection Mechanism to help local first responders. I thank France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their rapid reaction. This is EU solidarity at its best,” stated von der Leyen in a post on X.

