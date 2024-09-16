ENVIRONMENT

Greece to send assistance to Portugal as wildfires rage

Greece to send assistance to Portugal as wildfires rage
[Shutterstock] assitance to

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that Greece will provide assistance to Portugal in combating the wildfires that are raging across the country. 

Earlier on Monday, Portugal had requested the activation of the EU civil protection mechanism. At the moment, at least 15 blazes are raging in central and northern regions of the country, including one that burned houses on the outskirts of the town of Albergaria-a-Velha.

“The EU stands with Portugal as it battles major wildfires. We are urgently mobilising 8 firefighting planes via our Civil Protection Mechanism to help local first responders. I thank France, Greece, Italy and Spain for their rapid reaction. This is EU solidarity at its best,” stated von der Leyen in a post on X. 

 

 

EU Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Portugal asks Europe for help as wildfires rage
ENVIRONMENT

Portugal asks Europe for help as wildfires rage

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters
ENVIRONMENT

Mitsotakis thanks aerial firefighters

EU deploys assistance to combat wildfires in Greece and Albania
ENVIRONMENT

EU deploys assistance to combat wildfires in Greece and Albania

Request for assistance to EU member-states
ENVIRONMENT

Request for assistance to EU member-states

‘We stand with Greece as it battles devastating fires,’ says EU’s von der Leyen
ENVIRONMENT

‘We stand with Greece as it battles devastating fires,’ says EU’s von der Leyen

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires