Attica governor Hardalias raises concerns about flood preparedness

Attica Governor Nikos Hardalias conducted an inspection of the Marathon stream in East Attica on Friday morning, raising concerns about the region’s flood preparedness ahead of the winter season. The area had previously suffered severe damage from a massive wildfire that reached the northern suburbs of Athens in August.

In his remarks following the inspection, Hardalias acknowledged the progress made but admitted that Attica is still “not fortified” against potential flooding risks.

“In East Attica, we are currently in the process of cleaning 38 streams. So far, we have cleaned 19, covering approximately 10.4 kilometers, and by the end of October, we aim to clear another 20.9 kilometers across 19 more streams. It’s a complex and never-ending task, like a ‘Lernaean Hydra,’ where solving one issue leads to the emergence of another,” Hardalias said.

Highlighting the bureaucratic challenges, Hardalias called for an end to the ongoing confusion over which authority is responsible for maintaining streams.

“For us to be truly effective, we must stop this endless game of passing responsibility – whether a stream falls under the region, the municipality, or the Ministry of Infrastructure,” he said.

“Here, you can see that part of the stream is being cleaned, but just a little further down, it’s blocked again. In such situations, we need legal tools to resolve these issues immediately,” he said.

Hardalias also stressed that government initiatives must be backed by sufficient funding.

“Announcements without funding are merely empty promises. We understand the fiscal pressures, but protecting human life, property, and the environment are constitutional obligations that should be a top priority,” he said.