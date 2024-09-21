ENVIRONMENT

Samaria Gorge: Experts assess safety risks following fatal rockfall

In the aftermath of last week’s rockfall that claimed the life of a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman, experts are analyzing data and exploring a range of interventions to mitigate risks from severe natural events in western Crete’s Samaria Gorge.

Following ground assessments, specialists from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (HSGME) and the Environment Ministry conducted an aerial survey using a helicopter to gather additional information about the incident.

The helicopter flew over the Portes (Gates), the narrowest and most hazardous section of the gorge, where the trail width does not exceed three meters. This area was directly affected by the storm that triggered last week’s landslide.

“There are localized rockfalls and landslides, but not on a large scale or severity,” said Ioannis Michalakis from HSGME’s Crete branch. Scientists note that the gorge’s geomorphology leads to sudden temperature shifts and unpredictable storms. On the day of the incident, the forecast predicted only 1.7 millimeters of rain, but a staggering 88 millimeters fell within an hour.

“The National Park has always been a source of concern for us. We have always felt a sense of awe,” said forest expert Ioannis Fotakis. At the time of the accident, approximately 1,000 people were present in the roughly 10-mile (16-kilometer) long gorge. The site has been closed since. 

