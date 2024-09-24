ENVIRONMENT

Hazardous waste management plan gets green light

The Environment Ministry has approved the new national plan for the management of hazardous waste of industrial, medical and other materials.

Among its most salient provisions is that regarding the creation of a hazardous waste landfill in Tanagra, north of Athens, which has already been licensed but is facing opposition from the local community.

“This facility is expected to meet the country’s greatest waste disposal needs,” the plan states.

Greece has no hazardous industrial waste disposal facilities apart from some private sites. As a result, the waste is mainly sent abroad, where there are management units.

The plan also provides for the collection of packages of paints, varnishes, etc from their points of sale.

The comprehensive new plan covers the period up to 2030. Barring some exceptions, it essentially repeats what was anticipated in the previous plan from 2016, which remained on paper (with updated timelines).

