Bartholomew highlights environmental stewardship as core to Greek Orthodox faith

Environment-friendly behavior is integral to Greek Orthodox identity, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said during a speech on Sunday at an event focused on the Church and the environment, held at the Metropolis of Polyani and Kilkis in northern Greece.

The Patriarch said that the Orthodox Church opposes any ideology or action that harms nature or human relationships, declaring it contrary to the Orthodox faith to reduce “human beings to objects and nature to mere resources.”

Bartholomew also addressed the impacts of climate change, urging that humanity must serve as guardians and protectors of nature.

Additionally, he noted that preserving the environment requires peace among nations, peoples, and religions. He made a special reference to the war in Ukraine, saying that “Russia’s attack on Ukraine has caused not only human losses but also environmental disasters.

“Every act of war is also a war against nature and a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

