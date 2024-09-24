Greek environmental groups form alliance to protect wildlife and biodiversity

Eleven Greek environmental groups announced Tuesday the formation of the Alliance for Wildlife, aimed at protecting biodiversity in Greece.

Led by WWF Greece, the coalition includes groups such as Anima, Archelon, Callisto, the Hellenic Ornithological Society and Medasset. The initiative will focus on safeguarding both high-profile and lesser-known species, with efforts benefiting broader ecosystems.

The alliance’s work will target five areas: enhancing management of protected land and marine areas, restoring wildlife, involving stakeholders, reducing threats to species and promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife.