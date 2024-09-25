ENVIRONMENT

Anti-flood works to be expedited in north Attica 

Anti-flood and erosion works will be undertaken under the supervision of the forestry services in the coming period around the basins of six streams in northern Attica and in Lake Marathon that were affected by the devastating summer fires.

The interventions will take place in the streams of Stefanorema, Oinois, Rapentosa, Agios Silas (north of Penteli and Nea Penteli settlements), Agia Paraskevi and Vathiremma (north of Daou Penteli) and Agia Triada near Grammatiko. The intention of the Environment Ministry is for the works to be carried out by private initiative so they can proceed as soon as possible.

A study will follow that will indicate where reforestation is needed, as many of the affected areas have burned two or even three times in the recent past.

According to Environment Ministry data, the August 11 fire burned a total of 10,400 hectares within the boundaries of eight municipalities.

