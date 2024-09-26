Court issues first decision on building height bonus

A man looks at a view of Alimos from the top of Pani Hill in a 2023 file photo. The local authority and residents of the seaside Athens suburb are fighting back against the urban sprawl and challenging a law allowing the construction of taller buildings. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]

The Administrative Court of Appeal of Piraeus has issued the country’s first final decision for revoking a building permit that made use of the height bonus in the new Building Regulation, without referring to the Council of State.

The question is whether the decision will be a catalyst for similar cases, with more courts granting adjournments pending the outcome of a challenge to the bonus at the Supreme Annulment Court.

The appeal had been submitted by the Alimos Municipality in southern Athens and eight citizens against the construction of a five-story apartment building. The permit, issued in 2021, was revised at the end of 2022 to include the bonus.

“This is the first final decision by an administrative court. Until now, they issued suspension decisions [only ‘freezing’ construction] until the case is heard in the Council of State’s plenary,” said Dimitris Melissas, who represented Alimos.