ENVIRONMENT

Court issues first decision on building height bonus

Court issues first decision on building height bonus
A man looks at a view of Alimos from the top of Pani Hill in a 2023 file photo. The local authority and residents of the seaside Athens suburb are fighting back against the urban sprawl and challenging a law allowing the construction of taller buildings. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]

The Administrative Court of Appeal of Piraeus has issued the country’s first final decision for revoking a building permit that made use of the height bonus in the new Building Regulation, without referring to the Council of State.

The question is whether the decision will be a catalyst for similar cases, with more courts granting adjournments pending the outcome of a challenge to the bonus at the Supreme Annulment Court.

The appeal had been submitted by the Alimos Municipality in southern Athens and eight citizens against the construction of a five-story apartment building. The permit, issued in 2021, was revised at the end of 2022 to include the bonus.

“This is the first final decision by an administrative court. Until now, they issued suspension decisions [only ‘freezing’ construction] until the case is heard in the Council of State’s plenary,” said Dimitris Melissas, who represented Alimos.

Justice Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court rejects hotel appeal not to reduce its height
ECONOMY

Court rejects hotel appeal not to reduce its height

Court rules against building height bonus
ENVIRONMENT

Court rules against building height bonus

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’
ENVIRONMENT

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’

Building licenses suspended in Santorini’s caldera zone
ENVIRONMENT

Building licenses suspended in Santorini’s caldera zone

Mykonos files getting buried
ENVIRONMENT

Mykonos files getting buried

Real estate is big business in the Cyclades
ENVIRONMENT

Real estate is big business in the Cyclades