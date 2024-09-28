Sudden weather change expected late Sunday and Monday

After nearly a week of early summer temperatures in most parts of the country, thermometers across Greece are expected to drop back down to fall-time levels starting on Sunday afternoon and until Monday, with forecasters predicting a decrease in the daytime highs by as much as 9 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s return to fall will also bring downpours and storms to eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean, according to the national weather service, EMY, which forecasts scattered showers in the islands of the Sporades, the Cyclades and Crete, as well as in Evia, and mostly clear skies elsewhere.

Winds will be coming in from a northerly-northwesterly direction and will be quite strong at speeds of 6 to 8 Beaufort, ebbing as the day progresses. As for temperatures, EMY says they will not rise above 22 degrees Celsius in the north and will range from 23 to 26 Celsius elsewhere.