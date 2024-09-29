Firefighting forces reinforced as wildfire spreads in Corinthia

Firefighting forces have been reinforced to combat a wildfire that broke out Sunday morning near Xylokastro, in Corinthia.

The fire has spread from agricultural to forest land, though no homes are currently at risk. Strong winds and difficult terrain are complicating firefighting efforts.

A total of 135 firefighters, including six specialized units, 34 vehicles, six helicopters and 13 aircraft have been deployed. Local authorities are assisting with water tankers and heavy machinery, with additional support from Greek military equipment.