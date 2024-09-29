Wildfire rages in Corinth regional unit

A wildfire raging since Sunday morning in the Corinth regional unit is the largest of the 27 fires that broke out in forest and farmland areas across Greece over the past 24 hours.

The Fire Service says that 22 of those fires were swiftly put under control before spreading out and firefighters are still trying to put out the other fight.

The Corinth fire broke out near the town of Xylokastro, in a thick mountain forest that is not easily accessible.

The fire also destroyed a fire engine.

Local residents received four warning by SMS, the latest at 8 p.m., to move away from certain areas.

The head of the Fire Service, Theodoros Vayias, is in the area coordinating the firefighting efforts.

On Monday, there will be a heightened risk of wildfires in the southeastern Aegean islands, especially on Rhodes and Karpathos, according to the Climate Crisis & Civil Protection Ministry.