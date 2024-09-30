Wildfire rages near seaside town in central Greece, two bodies recovered

A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled on a rugged mountainous area in the central Greek region of Corinthia early on Monday, the fire brigade said.

Hundreds of firefighters assisted by nine aircraft battled the blaze which broke out on Sunday near the seaside town of Xylokastro on the Peloponnese peninsula, some 120 km (75 miles) west of Athens.

Authorities have found the bodies of two people, the Greek Citizen’s Protection Ministry said.

Residents of several nearby villages were told to evacuate on Sunday. [Reuters]