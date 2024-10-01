ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire continues in Corinthia for third day

[Yannis Liakos/Intime News]

Firefighters were continuing to battle a large wildfire burning through forestland near a seaside resort in Greece’s south for the third day on Tuesday, where two people have died.

While the initial large front in Xylokastro’s Rozena was put out, scattered flare-ups continued to burn, forcing a new evacuation order for one village on Tuesday. Residents of Sofiana were told to move towards Rethi.

Meanwhile, traffic has been restored on the Corinth-Patra highway, from Lykoporia to Derveni, which had been closed since late Monday night, due to the blaze. 

Authorities said the two dead men were believed to be residents who were declared missing late Sunday. No one else was reported missing. 

The fire broke out at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but strong winds, reaching force 8, caused the it to spiral out of control. In the last two days, authorities have ordered the evacuation of half a dozen villages.

