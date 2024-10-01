ENVIRONMENT

EU’s Civil Protection sending three water bombers to Greece 

A helicopter drops water on flames in Sofiana village, about 142 kilometers (88 miles) west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

The European Civil Protection Mechanism has mobilised three firefighting aircraft, two from Italy and one from Croatia, to assist Greek first responders as they battle a large wildfire that has been burning in the south of the country for three days.

The EU has also launched emergency satellite mapping via its Copernicus system to provide maps for the local authorities. 

During this summer’s wildfire season, Greece had previously requested assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism twice, receiving at the time 5 firefighting planes, 2 helicopters, as well as 7 ground teams amounting to 348 firefighters and 115 vehicles. 

Greece also hosted a prepositioning programme, in which firefighters and vehicles were deployed to Greece for several weeks.

 

