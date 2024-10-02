EU nations assisting Greek efforts

As a devastating wildfire rages through southern Greece, international support has emerged to assist local firefighters and volunteers battling the flames.

Pledges of aid poured in from other European Union countries, with two waterbombing aircraft from Italy joining the efforts late Tuesday.

Croatia is also expected to send a third plane in response to Greece’s request through the EU’s emergency civil protection mechanism.

Following “Greece’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we have mobilized three firefighting aircraft from the RescEU emergency reserves from Croatia and Italy,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic in a post on X.

“The firefighting planes are already helping Greek services put down multiple wildfires.” More than 400 firefighters, aided by 22 aircraft, are actively combating the blaze in the rugged mountains of Corinthia, located in the Peloponnese region.

Authorities have expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the main front of the fire is out, many scattered fires remain. Greece’s minister for climate change and civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, reported that up to 5,000 hectares (12,300 acres) have been affected.

“The situation is very difficult,” he stated, acknowledging the unexpected severity of wildfires at this time of year.