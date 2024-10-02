Firefighters combat scattered flames as Corinthia wildfire enters fourth day

Firefighters in Greece continue to battle a wildfire for the fourth consecutive day in Corinthia, in the Peloponnese. The blaze has claimed two lives and has burned over 40 square kilometers (4,000 hectares) since it broke out on Sunday morning.

While no active fronts remain, scattered hot spots in challenging terrain pose a risk of flare-ups. Ground forces have been increased to 570 firefighters, 28 forest units, and 160 vehicles, with aerial support from six helicopters and four planes. The European Union Civil Protection Mechanism has also been activated, providing three additional aircraft from Italy and Croatia. Local volunteers, police, and the military are contributing to the firefighting efforts.

Schools in the municipality of Xylokastro-Evrostini remain closed.