Fire breaks out in Kalavryta; Corinthia blaze under control

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a forested area near Platanitsa, Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese.

Authorities dispatched 42 firefighters along with two ground teams and 12 vehicles, as well as two aircraft and two helicopters to combat the blaze.

Meanwhile, a fire in Corinthia region, also in the Peloponnese, which ignited Sunday morning was brought under control on Wednesday.

This blaze has claimed two lives and burned over 65 square kilometers (6,500 hectares).

The Fire Service reported that 570 firefighters remain on the scene, supported by 28 ground teams, 160 vehicles, and local volunteers. Aerial support includes six helicopters – one for coordination – and four aircraft, with two from Italy and one from Croatia. The European Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated for additional aerial assistance, deploying three firefighting planes.