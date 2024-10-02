ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Kalavryta; Corinthia blaze under control

Fire breaks out in Kalavryta; Corinthia blaze under control
[InTime News]

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a forested area near Platanitsa, Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese.

Authorities dispatched 42 firefighters along with two ground teams and 12 vehicles, as well as two aircraft and two helicopters to combat the blaze.

Meanwhile, a fire in Corinthia region, also in the Peloponnese, which ignited Sunday morning was brought under control on Wednesday.

This blaze has claimed two lives and burned over 65 square kilometers (6,500 hectares).

The Fire Service reported that 570 firefighters remain on the scene, supported by 28 ground teams, 160 vehicles, and local volunteers. Aerial support includes six helicopters – one for coordination – and four aircraft, with two from Italy and one from Croatia. The European Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated for additional aerial assistance, deploying three firefighting planes.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firefighters combat scattered flames as Corinthia wildfire enters fourth day
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters combat scattered flames as Corinthia wildfire enters fourth day

EU nations assisting Greek efforts
ENVIRONMENT

EU nations assisting Greek efforts

Wildfire in Corinthia rages for third day, optimism grows as winds ease
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire in Corinthia rages for third day, optimism grows as winds ease

Hundreds of firefighters battle a deadly forest fire raging in southern Greece for the third day
ENVIRONMENT

Hundreds of firefighters battle a deadly forest fire raging in southern Greece for the third day

EU’s Civil Protection sending three water bombers to Greece 
ENVIRONMENT

EU’s Civil Protection sending three water bombers to Greece 

Wildfire continues in Corinthia for third day
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire continues in Corinthia for third day