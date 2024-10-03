Skyros opts for tradition over tourism development

Skyros island’s local council has unanimously rejected a proposed urban development plan that includes expanding tourism infrastructure with marinas and cruise ship docks. The island’s residents voiced strong opposition, preferring to maintain their traditional lifestyle over large-scale tourism.

The proposals included organized areas for hotels and severe limitations on free-range livestock grazing, which covers 80% of the island.

Mayor Kyriakos Antonopoulos emphasized that visitors come to Skyros for its natural beauty and small, family-run accommodations, not large resorts. “We’d rather stay ‘undeveloped’ than lose what makes Skyros unique,” Antonopoulos said.

The council’s decision reflects a broader sentiment on the island to protect its environment and resist heavy tourism.

The debate over development plans continues, but locals remain committed to preserving the island’s character.