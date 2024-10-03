ENVIRONMENT

Stormy weather coming to west and north

A stormy weather system dubbed Cassandra is expected to make an appearance in Greece on Friday, after hitting northern Italy and parts of the Western Balkans.

According to an emergency bulletin from Greece’s national weather service, EMY, Cassandra will bring rain, thunder and lightning to western and northwestern Greece, starting on Friday afternoon and through Saturday night, but is not expected to be as intense as in Greece’s neighbors.

Affecting the islands of the Ionian, Epirus, the western mainland and the northwestern Peloponnese, it will also cause a marked drop in temperatures.

Eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the islands of northeastern Aegean may also catch the tail-end of Cassandra as it ebbs later on Saturday, experiencing some brief storms.

