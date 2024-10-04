Storm system Cassandra to hit western Greece with rain and thunderstorms

A storm system named Cassandra is expected to affect western Greece on Friday, bringing clouds, rain, and isolated thunderstorms, according to a bulletin from the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The severe weather is expected to ease by nighttime.

Cloud cover is forecast across the country, particularly during midday and afternoon hours, with local rain and thunderstorms likely in western Macedonia and Thessaly.

Morning visibility may be reduced in some mainland areas.

Temperatures will be slightly increased, ranging from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius, and reaching up to 31 degrees locally in mainland regions.