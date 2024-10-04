Firefighters battle large wildfire in western Peloponnese

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire in the western Peloponnese that local officials say threatens residential areas.

Winds of up to force 6 and 7 are fanning the flames near the village of Geraki area, which is in the Municipality of Amaliada.

“The fire front in the Geraki area is very large, while strong winds … are making the work of the fire service difficult,” Nikos Korovesis, deputy governor for Ilia, told Kathimerini.

He said the front was advancing towards the village of Havari, where “residential areas are at risk.”

Meanwhile, residents in the village of Tsichleika, Kryonero and Vreteika received a 112 alert advising them to evacuate to the town of Amaliada.