ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires rage in western Peloponnese, injuring firefighter and engulfing farmhouses

[InTime News]

Firefighters in Ilia, western Peloponnese, are battling multiple wildfires, with one firefighter seriously injured and several homes under threat from advancing flames.

Nine fires broke out in the region on Friday, prompting the deployment of a special arson investigation unit. In the village of Geraki, one of the largest active fronts, two farmhouses were destroyed as strong winds spread the flames toward residential areas.

Earlier, a firefighter suffered a serious injury, reportedly a compound fracture, and was airlifted to a hospital for surgery. He was part of a forest commando unit fighting the fires between Boumpouna and Havari.

Nationwide, 37 agricultural and forest fires were reported in the last 24 hours, with 31 contained, while six remain active.

Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias chaired a coordination meeting with emergency services and military personnel to manage the crisis. Authorities have sent 112 evacuation alerts for several areas.

Fire

