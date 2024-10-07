ENVIRONMENT

Greece to acquire new Canadair firefighting aircraft

The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that the production of 12 new DHC 515 firefighting aircraft, an improved version of the Canadair 415, is under way. The Commission stated in its official announcement that the 12 aircraft would be permanently stationed in Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, and will form the backbone of the European forest firefighting fleet (rescEU). The aircraft will be funded by the European Commission. The final agreement was preceded by the signing of individual and bilateral agreements between the EU member-states participating in the program and Canadian authorities.

Greece will acquire a DHC-515 firefighting aircraft, known as the new Canadair, under the “Civil Protection 2021-2027” program, Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis announced Monday. 

The 53.1 million euro purchase, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, will be managed by the Climate Crisis Ministry.

According to the government, the DHC-515 aircraft offers several advantages over the existing firefighting fleet, including a larger water-carrying capacity, longer flight times and modern navigation systems.

As part of a broader intergovernmental agreement with the EU and Canada, Greece will acquire seven DHC-515 aircraft. Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated, “After 50 years, Greece will acquire seven new Canadair aircraft, significantly bolstering our firefighting fleet, along with 42 additional aircraft and helicopters to tackle natural disasters.”

