A group of wild boars was spotted roaming the yards of houses in Menidi, western Athens, on Monday.

Recently, sightings of wild boars in residential areas have increased, with the animals becoming increasingly accustomed to human presence.

According to the Hellenic Biodiversity Observatory, the likelihood of wild boars attacking humans without provocation is very slim. Attacks on hunters are typically triggered by the stress caused by gunfire.

[InTimeNews]

