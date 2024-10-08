ENVIRONMENT HALKIDIKI

High levels of arsenic detected in water supply

Residents of Nea Triglia and Nea Plagia in Halkidiki, northern Greece have expressed concern after high levels of arsenic were detected in the local water supply.

According to the municipality, an additional treatment stage is necessary to remove the arsenic, and installation procedures are already under way.

During the installation period, water will be continuously delivered to the affected communities via specialized tanker trucks to meet their water needs, the local authority said in a statement.

The municipality assured residents that measures are being taken to address the issue promptly, but the discovery of the contamination has raised public alarm.

