Endangered Egyptian vulture chick likely lost during first migration to Africa

The birth of an Egyptian vulture chick on the rocks of Meteora in central Greece last June brought great joy to scientists and volunteers dedicated to studying and protecting Europe’s most endangered bird species. Only five pairs of these birds remain in Greece, residing in Thessaly and the Dadia forest in the northeastern Evros region.

However, the Hellenic Ornithological Society has recently announced that Ionas, as they named the chick, likely did not survive his first migratory journey to Africa. The GPS transmitter attached to his back stopped sending signals south of Kasos, the southernmost island in the Dodecanese.

The young and inexperienced vulture set off in early September. After passing through the seaside town of Galaxidi in Fokida, Ionas reached Lavrio in Attica, where he stayed for two days. He then continued toward the Cyclades, passing through the island of Milos. At this point, scientists were hopeful that he would take the safer overland route via Turkey. Unfortunately, after leaving Amorgos, the young vulture began moving south again, until the last signal from his transmitter was received.

“Although there is a small chance the transmitter malfunctioned, it is most likely that Ionas met the same fate as many young Egyptian vultures, who drown from exhaustion while attempting to cross the Mediterranean,” members of the Hellenic Ornithological Society said.

[Dimitris Vavylis/Hellenic Ornithological Society]