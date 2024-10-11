ENVIRONMENT

Water levels on Lake Volvi drop one meter in two months

Lake Volvi [ERT]

Water levels in Lake Volvi have dropped alarmingly due to the combined effect of drought and high temperatures.

Located at the top of the Halkidiki peninsula, in the country’s northeast, Volvi is the country’s second largest lake.

It is estimated that the surface level has dropped by 1 meter in the last two months, with the latest measurements from the Hellenic Wetland Habitat Center suggesting that the decline has stabilized.

Such is the drop in water levels that parts of an ancient monument are now visible, as captured by footage from state broadcaster ERT.

Scientists said that, due to climate change, the levels of all four lakes in the Central Macedonia region have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade.

