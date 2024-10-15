Hive of doubt: Beekeepers battle drought and fraud

Honey fraud is a major issue in Europe, with concerns growing over counterfeit honey products. In Greece, where honey production is expected to dive due to drought, experts are raising the alarm over the prevalence of adulterated honey on the market.

Bernhard Heuvel, president of the European Professional Beekeepers Association, claimed that up to 80% of honey sold in Europe is adulterated, with many products in German supermarkets priced at just 3.86 euros per kilogram – impossible for legitimate honey producers to produce at such low costs.

Greek beekeepers face additional challenges, as poor weather has affected production.

On Crete, a 70% drop in honey output is expected, with the thyme crop scorched or failing to grow. Beekeepers are now resorting to watering their hives due to extreme drought conditions. This crisis threatens both the local economy and consumers’ access to authentic honey.