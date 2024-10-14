ENVIRONMENT

EU ministers agree on COP29 negotiating position

EU ministers agree on COP29 negotiating position

EU environment ministers agreed on the bloc’s negotiating position ahead of the COP 29 United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan next month, a council statement said.

Negotiators will meet in Baku November11-22 to discuss a new climate financing goal to replace wealthy nations’ current commitment to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries. Ministers met in Luxembourg on Monday to hash out the final version of their position.

Vulnerable and developing countries want a far larger funding goal but the EU and Canada have said a large jump in public funding was “unrealistic.”

The council underlined in its statement that “private investment will have to provide the largest share of the required investment in the green transition.”

The COP29 presidency chief negotiator said on Monday that the scale of the need was in the trillions of dollars but a realistic public sector goal was in the “hundreds of billions.”

The EU has previously called on China, the world’s second-biggest economy, to be a contributor in the climate finance plan but China is still considered a developing nation in UN parameters. [Reuters]

Environment EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Countries, businesses and trade officials urge EU to rethink deforestation regulation
ENVIRONMENT

Countries, businesses and trade officials urge EU to rethink deforestation regulation

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU moves to loosen protections for the animals
ENVIRONMENT

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU moves to loosen protections for the animals

EU warns deadly flooding and wildfires show climate breakdown is fast becoming the norm
ENVIRONMENT

EU warns deadly flooding and wildfires show climate breakdown is fast becoming the norm

Burning oil tanker safely towed away from Yemen after rebel attacks, EU says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Burning oil tanker safely towed away from Yemen after rebel attacks, EU says

EU likely exaggerating climate-friendly spending, auditors say
ECONOMY

EU likely exaggerating climate-friendly spending, auditors say

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires