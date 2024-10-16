ENVIRONMENT

Greece faces water crisis amid climate change and inefficient use, experts warn

Greece is facing a severe water management crisis, with experts warning that climate change and inefficient water use threaten its resources.

Maria Stoumboudi, director of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research, emphasized that Greece is already behind in sustainable water practices, particularly when compared to countries like Israel, which recycles over 70% of its water.

According to Stoumboudi, climate models predict rising temperatures, decreasing rainfall, and more extreme weather events across the Mediterranean. Greece’s water consumption is heavily skewed toward agriculture, which uses over 80% of the nation’s water, while tourism, especially on Crete and other islands, also contributes significantly to the strain. Key solutions include tackling waterwaste in irrigation and water networks. In Thessaly, for instance, over 60% of irrigation water is lost.

Stoumboudi stresses the importance of water recycling, particularly in the agricultural and hotel sectors, and advocates for the use of technologies like desalination, which could alleviate pressures on groundwater resources, especially in islands. Stoumboudi also suggests adopting new agricultural models, including greenhouse cultivation, and re-evaluating high-water-demand crops like cotton and rice.

Public awareness and rapid action are essential, she warns, as Greece risks running out of water if current practices continue. In line with European Union goals, Greece needs to reconsider dam constructions and adopt a more natural river flow to reduce flood risks and restore ecosystems.

The challenge is significant, but experts agree that prompt, comprehensive measures are essential to safeguard the country’s water future. 

