Building restrictions: Progress or pitfall?

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent announcement to restrict construction outside zoning areas has sparked mixed reactions. The decision, which aligns with a ruling from the Council of State, aims to gradually phase out the use of easement rights for building eligibility.

Critics argue the move will devalue a large number of properties, particularly agricultural plots previously deemed buildable.

Industry professionals express concerns, with many fearing that removing easement rights could lead to a surge in unauthorized buildings and negatively affect the property market. They also question how these properties will be taxed moving forward.

Supporters, however, see this as a necessary step toward environmental protection and more organized urban planning. Still, they urge the government to implement comprehensive, long-term policies, rather than taking piecemeal measures, to address the issue holistically.