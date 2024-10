The Samaria Gorge in Crete will be closed at both entrances on Sunday due to forecasted rainfall.

Greece’s National Meteorological Service has predicted up to 5 mm of rain, leading the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA) to announce the closure to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and the natural environment.

Experts will monitor conditions over the following three days to determine when it is safe to reopen the gorge.