Fire breaks out near Keratea, east of Athens

A fire broke out near Keratea, east of Athens, on Monday morning, affecting an area of low vegetation.

The blaze was tackled by 47 firefighters, including two on-foot teams, supported by 16 fire engines. Their efforts were aided by two water-dropping helicopters.

This year, a combination of drought, high spring temperatures, and summer heatwaves resulted in a record of over 4,500 fires by early October. Many of these fires occurred outside the typical summer months when they are usually expected.