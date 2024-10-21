ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out near Keratea, east of Athens

Fire breaks out near Keratea, east of Athens
File photo. [AMNA]

A fire broke out near Keratea, east of Athens, on Monday morning, affecting an area of low vegetation.

The blaze was tackled by 47 firefighters, including two on-foot teams, supported by 16 fire engines. Their efforts were aided by two water-dropping helicopters.

This year, a combination of drought, high spring temperatures, and summer heatwaves resulted in a record of over 4,500 fires by early October. Many of these fires occurred outside the typical summer months when they are usually expected.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out in downtown Athens public park
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in downtown Athens public park

Forest chief sets sights on Mt Penteli’s rebirth
ENVIRONMENT

Forest chief sets sights on Mt Penteli’s rebirth

Official hit with felony charges over deadly blaze
ENVIRONMENT

Official hit with felony charges over deadly blaze

Aerial firefighting forces battle blaze in northern Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Aerial firefighting forces battle blaze in northern Greece

Greece to acquire new Canadair firefighting aircraft
ENVIRONMENT

Greece to acquire new Canadair firefighting aircraft

Wildfires rage in western Peloponnese, injuring firefighter and engulfing farmhouses
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires rage in western Peloponnese, injuring firefighter and engulfing farmhouses