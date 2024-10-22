Apartment blocks to get free facelifts

The Municipality of Aegaleo in western Athens is set to renovate up to 10 aging apartment buildings, fully funded by the European Union through the “Rock the Block” initiative.

The pilot project, part of the European Urban initiative Innovative Action, aims to upgrade deteriorating housing stock while ensuring affordable living conditions for residents.

The program will cover 100% of the renovation costs, which could include energy efficiency improvements, greening of facades and roofs, as well as aesthetic and functional enhancements. Aegaleo’s apartment buildings, often outdated and of modest quality, are a prime focus. To participate, property owners must apply collectively and agree to key conditions: They cannot raise rents, sell, or lease the properties short-term for at least four years. The aim is to foster both affordable housing and a sense of community, while preventing speculative property sales or short-term rental conversions that could displace current residents.

The project is a collaboration between the Aegaleo Municipality and partners from academia, civil society, and the private sector.

Each building will undergo a tailored renovation plan developed through consultations with owners and tenants. Importantly, the upgrades will not only address technical aspects but also incorporate social dimensions, such as promoting neighborhood cohesion and environmental sustainability.

Applications are open until the end of October, with a simple process requiring no professional assistance.

Selected buildings will share a total of €1 million, with up to €100,000 allocated per building.

The chosen buildings will be evaluated based on criteria like ownership, size and compliance with building regulations. The initiative, which runs until 2027, also includes broader efforts to support residents.

The municipality will establish a “Housing Office” to provide advice on rent and housing laws and a “Co-Living Hub” to promote sustainable living practices. The project’s findings will later be shared with partner cities, including Paris, Naples and Budapest.