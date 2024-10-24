Tenacious fisherman and last weaver of the Saronic Gulf

‘Fishing tourism is not impersonal like some other areas of tourism; we operate as regular fishermen and aren’t solely focused on making money,’ says Tasos Ladas, seen at left with his son. Eleni Pavlou (right), a mother of five, returned to her hometown of Poros 26 years ago to start a small business selling handcrafted woven products.

In early October on the island of Poros, located in the southern Saronic Gulf, the scene around the harbor indicates that summer is still in full swing. Tourist shops remain open, and the season shows no signs of ending before November.

“This is good for all of us on the island,” says Tasos Ladas, a fisherman who has started catering to tourists from spring through fall. A few years ago, he transformed his fishing boat into a small tour vessel to showcase the Saronic Gulf to visitors. Today, he is the only person on Poros and nearby Troizinia involved in fishing tourism, guiding both Greek and foreign tourists to the island’s coastal attractions aboard his wooden boat.

“This endeavor started from my love for the sea,” Ladas said. “I wanted to share my 35 years of fishing experience with those who come to discover our place from a different perspective. On the boat, visitors enjoy an authentic experience and learn about the life of a fisherman. We set out early in the morning to catch fish and explore Poros, making stops at beautiful locations like Bourtzi Castle, the islet of Modi and the caves along the cliffs.”

Through generations

During the summer months, Ladas’ 16-year-old son serves as co-captain of the fishing boat, assisting his father on daily trips.

“It’s a great benefit for him because he practices his English and makes friends,” Ladas said. “It’s also nice for our guests to experience a family environment and see the potential for continuing this profession, which reflects our love for what we do. Fishing tourism is not impersonal like some other areas of tourism; we operate as regular fishermen and aren’t solely focused on making money.”

Currently, Poros is fighting against the expansion of fish farms outside the harbor, which residents say would significantly harm tourism, the island’s primary source of income. Ladas is among those who would face a double blow from such developments.

“As a fisherman, it would be very difficult to work because there would be fewer places to cast my nets,” he said. “This issue also affects me as the captain of a fishing tourism vessel. If our visitors can’t swim in a nice cove outside the harbor, why would they return to our island? They’ll go elsewhere. This would be a huge blow to tourism and the local community. A tourist island cannot become a fish farming industry.”

As you walk up Tompazis Street from the harbor, you’ll meet Eleni Pavlou, a mother of five who returned to her hometown of Poros 26 years ago after earning her degree in philosophy. She found her true passion in weaving. Her two handcrafted looms draw visitors to the island, who often stop to admire her creations. Pavlou agrees that supporting tourism is vital for sustaining jobs like hers. “Foreigners appreciate my work because, in their countries – especially in Northern Europe – there is a culture of weaving and people have that reference either through home or school,” she said.

Her shop is open year-round and she deeply values the support of locals who embraced her craft from the beginning.

“I received a warm reception on the island. People began ordering curtains, pillows and throws for their homes. Then the financial crisis hit, and those orders stopped because people couldn’t afford handmade items. At the same time, I had to adapt my approach to weaving. I needed to create simpler and more affordable items while considering my children’s needs. So, I pivoted and started making woven products related to play, storytelling, dolls and simpler clothing,” Pavlou said.

In the past decade, the closure of most textile factories has led to a shortage of raw materials, and cotton has gradually replaced wool, linen and silk.

“Today, I create items that can fit into any home, practical for cleaning and easy to use. That’s why I primarily use cotton,” Pavlou said, explaining her passion for weaving. “I enjoy making something from scratch and bringing my vision to life, whether it’s a doll or a character from a book my children have read. Handmade items have a unique quality; despite their imperfections, they possess character because they are one of a kind. Even a similar pillow will never be exactly the same.”

As we talk, Pavlou works at her loom, her entire body engaged in the process. Her feet press the treadles, the threads move up and down and she throws the shuttle with her hands. It’s remarkable how connected she feels to this craft, especially since she had never seen a loom on the island before.

“My father told me the last looms he remembered in Poros were before World War II. There were community looms that anyone could use to make rugs or textiles. Villages kept them until the 1970s or 80s. I had never seen a loom until I went to Athens and started taking weaving classes. That’s how I got started and brought the loom back to Poros.”

‘Better support needed’

Eleni Pavlou has patience, focus and a passion for a manual craft that has become increasingly rare in Greece over the past few decades.

“Do you really believe there’s a future in this profession?” we ask her.

“There are people interested in learning this art, and I am willing to teach them. I already organize workshops and the response has been great. However, it’s difficult for small businesses like mine to thrive amid all the challenges. These efforts need better support to ensure their sustainability in the future,” she said.

