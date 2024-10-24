ENVIRONMENT

Locals seek help to ‘coexist’ with wild ponies on Pindos

Locals seek help to ‘coexist’ with wild ponies on Pindos
[hellenicbreeds.gr]

Residents in the highlands of Mount Pindos in Epirus, northwestern Greece, are seeking help from the authorities to manage large herds of wild ponies that have been eating crops and trampling through gardens in the wider vicinity.

“We love them and we don’t want them gone, but a solution needs to be found so we can coexist,” the president of the local community council of the Ioannina village of Asvestohori, Alexis Georgiou, told state broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

The ponies are of a native breed known as the Pindos pony and, according to Georgiou, the wild population in the area has grown to an estimated 400 individuals.

Sightings inside villages and farms have been increasing, he added, as the horses wander further afield from their natural habitat looking for food and new territory. They have also been the cause of several road accidents, Georgiou said.

The Pindos pony is bred as a workhorse in many parts of mainland Greece, and especially in the northwest.

Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New record of Greek sharks and ray to be presented at conference
ENVIRONMENT

New record of Greek sharks and ray to be presented at conference

Rare vulture disappears from radar on maiden migration
ENVIRONMENT

Rare vulture disappears from radar on maiden migration

The uneasy return of the wolf to Mt Parnitha
ENVIRONMENT

The uneasy return of the wolf to Mt Parnitha

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU moves to loosen protections for the animals
ENVIRONMENT

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU moves to loosen protections for the animals

Greek environmental groups form alliance to protect wildlife and biodiversity
ENVIRONMENT

Greek environmental groups form alliance to protect wildlife and biodiversity

Sea turtles make big comeback on sandy beaches at two British military bases in Cyprus
ENVIRONMENT

Sea turtles make big comeback on sandy beaches at two British military bases in Cyprus