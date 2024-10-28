Firefighters battle subsurface blaze on Mount Pangaio

Firefighters are battling a subsurface fire on Mount Pangaio in Greece’s northern region of Macedonia, which is burning dry branches and leaves on the forest floor.

The blaze is located in steep, hard-to-reach areas with ravines. Approximately 285 firefighters are on the scene, supported by five aircraft and two helicopters, including one for aerial coordination.

Video footage shows crews removing combustible materials to control the fire’s spread.

Παγγαίο Όρος: Οι πυροσβέστες αφαιρούν από το έδαφος καύσιμη ύλη pic.twitter.com/cziC5LbN5t — Kathimerini_Web (@KathimeriniWeb) October 28, 2024

Subsurface fires, often fueled by roots and organic matter, can be challenging to extinguish and require specialized techniques for effective management.