A fire broke out Tuesday on Serifos, near Vagia beach on the Cycladic island’s southern coast, burning through low vegetation.

Emergency crews, assisted by a water-dropping aircraft, worked to contain the blaze, with additional reinforcements expected to arrive from Paros by boat.

In late June, a wildfire near Kalo Ampeli, close to Vagia, damaged houses, storage buildings, cottages, and small chapels, prompting the evacuation of several settlements.